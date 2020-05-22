FBI Director Christopher Wray on Friday ordered an internal probe into the bureau’s handling of the case against Michael Flynn, who briefly served as President Trump’s first national security adviser.

The review will look into whether any current FBI employees engaged in misconduct and if any policies were violated, the bureau said in a statement.

The FBI’s Inspection Division will handle the review, but its discipline authority is limited to current employees. Many of the key players in the Flynn case, including former FBI Director James Comey, Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and agent Peter Strzok have long since left the bureau.

“As for former employees, the FBI does not have the ability to take any disciplinary action,” the statement said.

Also Friday, the FBI revealed that two agents outside the beltway had been provided to U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen, who was tapped by Attorney General William P. Barr earlier this year to investigate the Flynn case.

The review comes as the president’s Republican allies have demanded Mr. Wray take stronger actions to clean up the FBI.

Some of the harshest attacks have come from lawmakers close to the president. They have demanded to know why the FBI withheld secret evidence that would exonerate Flynn.

“I think the FBI needs to show more energy in terms of solving some of these internal problems and I don’t know why it took so long to get the information out about the Flynn case,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, told reporters this month.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.