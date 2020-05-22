A former FBI special agent in charge sexually harassed eight subordinates and misled investigators probing the allegations, according to findings from the Justice Department inspector general released Friday.

The one-page report says the inspector general’s investigation uncovered that the FBI official violated numerous bureau policies regarding sexual harassment workplace relationships.

Although the report says the official is no longer a special agent in charge, it is not clear if the official is still at the FBI.

The official, who is not named in the report, sexually harassed at least six subordinates while serving as a special agent in agent, and harassed two more subordinates in a previous position as a section chief at the FBI headquarters in D.C, the report said.

Investigators also say the official failed to report an intimate relationship with a subordinate employee and created a hostile work environment when the relationship ended. The official was also found to have lacked candor during their interview with investigators, the report found.

“The OIG investigation also found that the SAC violated the Department of Justice’s zero tolerance policy with respect to sexual harassment,” the inspector general said in the report.

The inspector general has turned the report over to the FBI for “appropriate action.”

An FBI spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.