A former FBI special agent in charge sexually harassed eight subordinates and misled investigators probing the allegations, according to findings from the Justice Department inspector general released Friday.

The one-page report says the inspector general’s investigation uncovered that the FBI official violated numerous bureau policies regarding sexual harassment workplace relationships.

Although the report says the official is no longer a special agent in charge, it is not clear if the official is still at the FBI.

The official, who is not named in the report, sexually harassed at least six subordinates while serving as a special agent in agent, and harassed two more subordinates in a previous position as a section chief at the FBI headquarters in D.C, the report said.

Investigators also say the official failed to report an intimate relationship with a subordinate employee and created a hostile work environment when the relationship ended. The official was also found to have lacked candor during their interview with investigators, the report found.

“The OIG investigation also found that the SAC violated the Department of Justice’s zero tolerance policy with respect to sexual harassment,” the inspector general said in the report.

The inspector general has turned the report over to the FBI for “appropriate action.”

An FBI spokesperson said the bureau is aware of the report, but declined to comment on its findings.

“The FBI takes allegations of misconduct seriously and is committed to fostering a work environment where all our employees are valued and respected,” the spokesperson said in a statement to The Times. “As an organization we do not tolerate sexual harassment or sexual misconduct. The FBI is thoroughly and objectively reviewing this personnel matter in order to determine appropriate disciplinary action.”

