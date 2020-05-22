Republican lawmakers in New Jersey sued the state’s Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy Thursday over his stay-at-home order related to the coronavirus pandemic, alleging it runs afoul of the Constitution.

They say Mr. Murphy arbitrarily discriminated against businesses when deciding which were considered “essential,” permitting them to stay open but forcing others to close.

The complaint was filed in state court days after New Jersey officials announced a reopening plan but did not include specific dates.

Other lawsuits have been launched in Michigan and Wisconsin.

A Michigan judge dismissed a lawsuit this week brought by GOP lawmakers against Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who moved to expand her stay-at-home order without consent from the legislature, which the lawmakers say is required under Michigan law. It is likely the case will be appealed.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court, meanwhile, recently ruled in favor of GOP lawmakers against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order, saying it was unlawful. Businesses, including bars, immediately reopened.

