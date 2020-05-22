HUTTONSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) - Widespread coronavirus testing at Huttonsville Correctional Center found 25 additional cases at the West Virginia facility, officials said Friday.

Gov. Jim Justice ordered testing for all other inmates after the new cases were confirmed, the state Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety said in a news release.

On Thursday, officials said at least six people, including four staffers and two inmates, had tested positive at the Randolph County prison. Four additional staffers are also positive, the Friday release said.

The positive staffers are all in good condition and are recovering at home, and the positive inmates are in good or fair condition in medical isolation at the facility, officials said. Friday’s results bring the total number of inmates confirmed with COVID-19 statewide to 27, all at Huttonsville. All eight active corrections staff cases in the state are also at Huttonsville.

The state corrections department reported the first case at the prison on Monday.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptom. But for others, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including life-threatening pneumonia.

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.