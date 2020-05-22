Baltimore’s mayor is urging President Trump to cancel a planned visit to the city to honor veterans on Memorial Day, saying the city is still under a stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The president is scheduled to visit the Fort McHenry National Monument on Monday.

“That President Trump is deciding to pursue non-essential travel sends the wrong message to our residents, many of whom have been disproportionately impacted by the Covid-19 virus,” Mayor Jack Young said on Twitter. “I wish that the president, as our nation’s leader, would set a positive example and not travel during thing holiday weekend.”

He also said the city “can’t afford” the local costs of the presidential visit.

The White House said the president is determined to make the trip to honor veterans on the holiday.

“The brave men and women who have preserved our freedoms for generations did not stay home and the president will not either as he honors their sacrifice by visiting such a historic landmark in our nation’s history,” said White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere.

The fort is the site where American defenders during a British bombardment in 1814 inspired Francis Scott Key to write “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

