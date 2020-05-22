Presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden apologized Friday for saying blacks who support President Trump “ain’t black.”

In a call with the U.S. Black Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Biden said he should not have been so “cavalier” with his comments.

“No one should have to vote for any party based on their race or religion or background,” Mr. Biden said.

“I know that the comments have come on like I was taking the African American vote for granted … but nothing could be further from the truth,” he said. “I’ve never done that, and I’ve earned it every time I’ve run. I was making the point that I have never taken a vote for granted.”

Mr. Biden ignited controversy earlier in the day during an interview with “The Breakfast Club’s” Charlamagne Tha God.

Mr. Biden said, “if you have a problem figure out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Mr. Trump’s reelection team pounced on the comment, calling it “racist” and demeaning to black voters.

