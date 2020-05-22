The Judicial Crisis Network is launching an attack ad on presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden and his supporters over the Tara Reade sex assault allegations.

The conservative group normally focused on supporting President Trump’s judicial picks is spending six figures on a digital ad hitting Democrats who support the former vice president.

The ad brands Democrats as hypocritical for believing sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, but not considering sexual assault allegations against Mr. Biden.

“It’s simple: Democrats believe the woman when believing the woman helps Democrats,” a narrator says in the ad.

The 30-second ad shows Democrats touting the credibility of Justice Kavanaugh’s primary accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, without explicitly mentioning her name. Among the Democrats shown expressing support for Ms. Ford are twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala D. Harris of California, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii.

“That’s what they said when Kavanaugh was accused with no evidence, but when their standard-bearer is accused of sexual assault — nothing,” the narrator says as Mr. Biden’s image flashes on the screen. “Silence.”

Ms. Reade, a woman who’s accused Mr. Biden of sexual assault when she was a Senate aide and he was Delaware’s senator, is not shown in the ad.

The ad is targeted at audiences in Alabama, California, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington, D.C.

“The Kavanaugh allegation and how it was handled by the Left has turned out to be the perfect foil for the Biden allegation and a master class in hypocrisy,” said Carrie Severino, Judicial Crisis Network president, in a statement. “The contrast between the Democrats’ outrage in 2018 and their silence in 2020 could not be starker. In 2020 it’s now Joe Biden who is accused. Gone is the Democrats’ outrage. Yet the truth from 2018 remained unchanged: for the Left, it’s all about politics and power.”

