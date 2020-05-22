White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany challenged the media on Friday to demand answers from former Obama administration officials about their reasons for spying on the Trump campaign in 2016 and unmasking former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

“Why did the Obama administration use opposition research, funded by a political organization and filled with foreign dirt, to surveil members of the Trump campaign?” she asked, referring to the so-called Steele dossier that led to FBI surveillance.

Ms. McEnany also urged the media to question why Flynn was unmasked in intelligence documents “not by the intel community entirely, but by Obama’s chief of staff, by the former Vice President Joe Biden, by [Obama national security adviser] Susan Rice, by the Treasury Secretary.”

“I mean, this is extraordinary, and you know if they were political appointees in the Trump administration, I can guarantee you, I’d have questions in my inbox right now,” she said. “But apparently Obama’s spokesperson does not.”

She continued, “Why did [former Director of National Intelligence] James Clapper, [former CIA Director] John Brennan, [former U.N. ambassador] Samantha Power and Susan Rice privately admit under oath they had no evidence of [Russian] collusion, while saying the opposite publicly?”

“It’s a long weekend,” she told reporters at the White House press briefing. “You guys have three days to follow up on those questions, and I certainly hope the next time I ask, some hands go up, because Obama’s spokesperson should be asked those questions.”

