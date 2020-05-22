The lawyer representing Tara Reade, the ex-Senate staffer who has accused Joseph R. Biden of a 1993 sexual assault, said Friday she is no longer a client.

“Our decision, made on May 20, is no by no means a reflection whether then-Senator Biden sexually assaulted Ms. Reade,” attorney Douglas Wigdor said in a statement.

“On that, our view — which is the same view held by the majority of Americans, according to a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll — has not changed,” the statement continued.

Mr. Wigdor also slammed the media’s treatment of Ms. Reade.

“We also believe that to a large extent Ms. Reade has been subjected to a double standard in terms of the media coverage she has received,” he said. “Much of what has been written about Ms. Reade is not probative of whether then-Senator Biden sexually assaulted her, but rather is intended to victim-shame and attack her credibility on unrelated and irrelevant matters,” the statement said.

The statement goes on to wish Ms. Reade well and expressed hope that “as a survivor,” she is treated fairly.

Ms. Reade has alleged that during her time as a staffer for Mr. Biden’s Senate office, he forced her against a wall and penetrated her with his fingers.

Mr. Biden, who is the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, has vigorously denied the allegations.

