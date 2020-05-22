Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that several Walmarts across the state will start offering self-administered COVID-19 tests, as the state expands the availability of the tests.

The following Walmarts will have self-swab COVID-19 tests:

• Walmart Supercenter, 2775 Dorchester Square, Cambridge.

• Walmart Supercenter, 2421 Monocacy Blvd, Frederick.

• Walmart Supercenter, 409 N Fruitland Blvd, Fruitland.

Several other Walmarts will be offering drive-up testing three days a week by appointment only. Appointments can be made at this website.

Mr. Hogan also announced this week testing sites at several CVS and Rite Aid locations:

Anne Arundel County

• CVS Pharmacy, 2600 Annapolis Road, Severn.

• CVS Pharmacy, 157 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park.

• Rite Aid #385, 5804 Ritchie Highway, Baltimore.

Baltimore City

• CVS Pharmacy, 9519 Philadelphia Road, Baltimore.

• CVS Pharmacy, 2560 West Franklin Street, Baltimore.

Baltimore County

• Rite Aid #374, 5624 Baltimore National Pike, Baltimore.

Carroll County

• CVS Pharmacy, 6040 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg.

Charles County

• CVS Pharmacy, 4200 Altamont Place, White Plains.

Frederick County

• CVS Pharmacy, 8032 Liberty Road, Frederick.

• CVS Pharmacy, 5414 Rotary Avenue, New Market.

Howard County

• CVS Pharmacy, 8197 Westside Boulevard, Fulton.

Montgomery County

• CVS Pharmacy, 7809 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda.

• CVS Pharmacy, 799 Rockville Pike, Rockville.

• CVS Pharmacy, 12215 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg.

Prince George’s County

• CVS Pharmacy, 8201 Annapolis Road, New Carrollton.

• CVS Pharmacy, 7600 SE Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro.

• CVS Pharmacy, 4840 Marlboro Pike, Capitol Heights.

• CVS Pharmacy, 5100 Brown Station Road, Upper Marlboro.

Worcester County

CVS Pharmacy, 12001 Coastal Highway, Ocean City.

