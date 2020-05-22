MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky actor who appeared on the FX series “Baskets,” and had been recently released on a rape charge shot and wounded a woman before killing himself, officers said.

Investigators said Hagen Mills, 29, attempted to kill the woman then turned the gun on himself Tuesday at the woman’s home in western Kentucky, news outlets reported.

Mayfield police said officers arrived at the scene and found the woman outside with gunshot wounds to her arm and chest.

She told police Mills shot himself and was still inside the home, along with another older woman and child. Mills was pronounced dead at the scene. The younger woman was hospitalized and was in stable condition.

Police said Mills held the older woman and the child hostage at the victim’s home. When the younger woman came home, Mills shot her and then himself, police said. The older woman and child weren’t wounded.

Mills had been arrested in March and charged with several rape, assault and kidnapping offenses in Graves County, court records show. He posted bond and was released on May 6, news outlets reported.

The Associated Press does not name alleged victims of domestic violence or sexual assault.

Mills was an actor who appeared in a 2016 episode of FX’s “Baskets,” according to IMBD.Com. He was slated to appear in an upcoming independent horror film called “Star Light.”

