President Trump is donating his salary for this quarter to the Department of Health and Human Services for research on treatments of the COVID-19 disease.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Mr. Trump is giving his $100,000 in pay to HHS “to develop new therapies for treating and preventing” COVID-19.

The president regularly donates his quarterly salary to various efforts in government.

