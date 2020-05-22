President Trump on Friday said churches, synagogues and mosques are “essential places that provide essential services” and must reopen this weekend despite ongoing coronavirus transmission.

Mr. Trump said some blue states declared abortion clinics to be essential amid the pandemic, yet not houses of worship.

“It’s not right,” Mr. Trump said. “So I’m correcting this injustice and calling houses of worship essential.”

He said governors will have a hard time if they don’t comply.

“If they don’t do it, I will override the governors. In America, we need more prayer, not less,” Mr. Trump said.

Pastors across America have adjusted to the era of “social distancing” by offering live-streams from the sanctuary or drive-in services in the parking lot.

As states open up, churches are figuring out how to hold services with adequate spacing in the pews or other safeguards against infection.

Church events were the source of community outbreaks in Georgia and Arkansas earlier this year.

Scientists also say choirs, in particular, are susceptible to transmission of COVID-19 due to the mechanics of packing together, emitting particles while singing and breathing in deeply.

Vice President Mike Pence highlighted the need to be cautious during a trip to Georgia, where he lauded Gov. Brian Kemp for leading the way in reopening his economy.

“We hope around the country to be able to open up places of worship very soon and do that in a way that continues to be mindful of all we’ve learned about coronavirus and continue to practice the safe and healthy measures to see our nation through this time,” Mr. Pence said. “We are getting there.”

