DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) - A man whose body was found near a Virginia road earlier this week was a homicide victim, a sheriff’s office said Friday.

The body found on Wednesday morning was identified as Zackary Elan Scott, 23, the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Scott has ties to the Hopewell-Prince George County area, the sheriff’s office said.

The body was found in a ditch off Rainey Creek Road near the town of McKenney, according to the release. McKenney is 51 miles (82 kilometers) southwest of Richmond. A person walking in the area discovered the remains between 7 and 8 a.m. that day, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

The sheriff’s office isn’t saying how Scott died, citing the ongoing investigation.

The sheriff’s office said it was the county’s first homicide since 2018.

