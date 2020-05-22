Election centers opened across the District Friday for early voting in the D.C. Primary, which is scheduled for June 2.

Although the D.C. Board of Elections is encouraging residents to vote by mail to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission, the board has opened several voting centers in each ward for those who would rather vote in person. Residents may vote at any center, no matter which ward they live in.

The following centers will be open every day 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 1, but are closed on Memorial Day. On June 2, the centers will be open from 7: a.m. to 8 p.m.:

Columbia Heights Community Center in Ward 1

Prince Hall Center for Performing Arts in Ward 1

Hardy Middle School in Ward 2

One Judiciary Square in Ward 2

Murch Elementary School in Ward 3

Oyster Adams Middle School in Ward 3

Ida B. Wells Middle School in Ward 4

Raymond Recreation Center in Ward 4

Emery Heights Community Center in Ward 4

Turkey Thicket Recreation Center in Ward 5

McKinley Technical High School in Ward 5

Kennedy Recreation Center in Ward 6

King Greenleaf Recreation Center in Ward 6

Sherwood Recreation Center in Ward 6

Benning Stodert Community Center in Ward 7

Deanwood Community Center in Ward 7

Hillcrest Recreation Center in Ward 7

Anacostia High School in Ward 8

Malcom X Opportunity Center in Ward 8

Barry Farm Recreation Center in Ward 8

