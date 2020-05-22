Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts said Friday it will go entirely dark this summer, canceling all concerts at its Vienna, Va., site for the first time in its nearly 50-year history.

Citing the COVID-19 lockdown and the impossibility of staging large-crowd events for the foreseeable future, officials at the Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts said all concerts and events at the Filene Center and the Children’s Theatre-in-the-Woods planned for May through September have been scrubbed.

Foundation President and CEO Arvind Manocha said the decision had been made with “profound sadness.”

“The continued health and well-being of the Wolf Trap community of patrons, artists and staff are of paramount concern for us,” Mr. Manocha said in a statement. “Concern for the welfare of all makes summer gatherings for performances untenable.”

Wolf Trap officials, who next year will mark the 50th anniversary of the center’s opening, said they consulted with the National Park Service, local government and health officials and the artists who were slated to perform this summer before making the decision.

“The Foundation is thankful for the patience and creative cooperation of its partners as it navigated the challenging waters of the part few months,” the statement said.

Officials say they hope to resume concerts at the smaller, indoor Barns at Wolf Trap venue sometime later this year.

Those who have bought tickets to this summer’s events can obtain refunds, a gift card credit for future ticket purchases, or can donate the money to Wolf Trap Foundation’s Music Moves Us Fund as a tax-deductible contribution.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.