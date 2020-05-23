VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) - Police say a Kentucky man wanted in the fatal shooting of two people has been arrested after an officer spotted him at a supermarket.

The News-Enterprise newspaper in Elizabethtown reports that 27-year-old Taynandree Reed was arrested Thursday in Versailles.

Reed, of Lexington, had been charged with killing 32-year-old Shawn Fox and 37-year-old Michael Buckner Thomas inside a vehicle on May 13 in Hardin County. He also wounded a woman in the shooting, authorities say.

Police said a Versailles officer passed Reed in a Kroger store and recognized him. Reed ran away and led police on a short foot chase before he was caught.

Reed is being held at the Hardin County Detention Center. Online jail records did not show if he had a lawyer Saturday.

