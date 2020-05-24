BAGDAD, Ariz. (AP) - Five juveniles are accused of starting a wildfire in Yavapai County that forced the evacuation of 150 homes, authorities said

The fire burned 65 acres in the small town of Bagdad before being brought under control Friday.

The juveniles were smoking despite a fire ban on the area when the blaze began Thursday, according to county Sheriff’s officials.

They said the five juveniles - who range in age from 11 to 15 - all were seen running from the fire scene by witnesses.

Sheriff’s officials said all five are facing charges of reckless burning while the 15-year-old suspect also is facing a felony charge of tampering with a witness.

The fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damages.

The names of the juveniles haven’t been released.

Bagdad is about 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Prescott and 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Phoenix.

The copper mining town has a population of about 2,000.

