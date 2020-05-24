WACO, Texas — Former U.S. Rep. Allen West of Florida was recovering Sunday after suffering a concussion, several fractured bones and cuts in a motorcycle crash in Texas, according to a post on his Facebook page.

The post said West was driving back from a rally in Austin focused on reopening the state amid the coronavirus pandemic when the accident occurred Saturday.

The post said he was in stable condition.

An earlier post said West was on his motorcycle when a car cut him off, causing him and another motorcyclist to collide.

West’s wife, Angela Graham-West, wrote on Facebook that the crash occurred outside Waco.

West, a Republican, moved from Florida to Texas after leaving Congress in 2013. He served one term and once called for then-President Barack Obama’s impeachment.

West is running for chair of the Republican Party of Texas.

