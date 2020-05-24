President Trump was uncharacteristically at a loss for words when asked in a new interview what he thinks is likely Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden’s strongest feature as a political competitor.

“Well, I would have said experience but he doesn’t really have experience because I don’t think he remembers what he did yesterday, so how is that experience?” Mr. Trump said in an interview for “Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson” that aired Sunday.

“Pick one good thing,” Ms. Attkisson prompted, leading to several seconds of silence.

“Uhhh,” the president said.

She moved on to ask about Mr. Biden’s weaknesses.

“I could talk about weak points all day long,” Mr. Trump said. “First of all, he’s not mentally sharp enough to be president.”

“Biden - he doesn’t know he’s alive,” Mr. Trump said. “I’m against somebody that can’t answer simple questions. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

A spokesman for Mr. Biden’s campaign responded to the interview by alluding to Mr. Trump’s recently musing about injecting disinfectant as a potential preventative measure against the coronavirus.

“Did he chug bleach after he *didn’t* finish his thought?” spokesman Andrew Bates said on Twitter.

