Take a few seconds on Memorial Day to remember why we mark the day. In a proclamation, President Trump has asked the nation to pray for “permanent peace” at 11 a.m. in whatever time zone you happen to be in. Then pause again at 3 p.m. and think of those lost in battle in “The Moment of Remembrance” — an event that was actually designated by Congress in 1950.

The president noted that these moments are particularly appropriate this year, which marks the 75th anniversary of Allied victories over Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan.

“As Americans, we will always defend our freedom and our liberty. When those principles are threatened, we will respond with uncompromising force and unparalleled vigor. Generation after generation, our country’s finest have defended our republic with honor and distinction,” Mr. Trump said.

“Our fallen warriors gave their last breath for our country and our freedom. Today, let us pause in quiet reverence to reflect on the incredible dedication of these valiant men and women and their families, invoking divine providence as we continue pursuing our noble goal of lasting peace for the world,” the president advised in his proclamation.

SOME INSIGHT FROM MAY 31, 1982

“In America’s cities and towns today, flags will be placed on graves in cemeteries; public officials will speak of the sacrifice and the valor of those whose memory we honor,” then-President Ronald Reagan noted during a Memorial Day tribute in 1982.

“I have no illusions about what little I can add now to the silent testimony of those who gave their lives willingly for their country. Words are even more feeble on this Memorial Day, for the sight before us is that of a strong and good nation that stands in silence and remembers those who were loved and who, in return, loved their countrymen enough to die for them. Yet, we must try to honor them — not for their sakes alone, but for our own,” the president said.

“And if words cannot repay the debt we owe these men, surely with our actions we must strive to keep faith with them and with the vision that led them to battle and to final sacrifice. Our first obligation to them and ourselves is plain enough: the United States and the freedom for which it stands, the freedom for which they died, must endure and prosper,” Reagan said.

HEROES: A REMINDER

The coronavirus crisis has challenged the nation. It has also shed light on its newly emerged heroes.

“Memorial Day is not a ‘holiday’ but a sacred day, particularly for those of us who loved or served with people who ‘gave the last full measure of devotion.’ What’s the connection between the heartbreak and havoc of the past two months, and Memorial Day? The pandemic and its global chaos have shown the value of American freedom,” writes Army veteran and author James Hasson, in an op-ed for The New York Post.

“The visible dedication of our medical personnel during this pandemic, who have chosen a profession of healing and caring despite great personal risk, can provide an insight into the sacrifices of America’s fallen warriors and their families. They, too, spend days unable to communicate with loved ones, fearing for their safety,” Mr. Hasson continues.

“Our response to COVID-19 may have been imperfect, but there is still no other country I would rather live in than the United States. And this Memorial Day, perhaps even more than most, we should all take a moment to reflect on the sacrifices of our fallen, be grateful for the freedoms they preserved, and pray for peace and solace for their families.”

THE LIBERTARIANS HAVE BIG NEWS

Members of the Libertarian Party in all 50 states have decided upon their nomination for president via a “historic virtual presidential nominating convention” conducted Saturday evening.

Their choice is Jo Jorgensen, a South Carolina wife, mother and grandmother in South Carolina who holds a doctorate in industrial and organizational psychology from Clemson University — where she also teaches.

“I am glad that the voters will finally have a real choice because the non-choice between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is still an option between big government and more big government. The volunteers are already pouring in and it looks like it will be the most massive volunteer effort that the LP has ever seen. It is really growing from the grass roots.”

The party itself achieved 50-state ballot access in the 2016 election, and seeks to do the same this time around.

“Americans will have an opportunity to elect the first female president. Her ground-breaking run will give voters a chance to elect a candidate committed to freedom and liberty. Jorgensen’s campaign will give Americans relief from the grim options that they will face from the other candidates,” the party said in a statement.

“I am incredibly proud to serve as chair of the only national political party to hold their presidential nominating convention on time and under budget even in the face of a global pandemic,” says the party’s national chairman Nicholas Sarwark.

“Our delegates from around the country were able to meet virtually to debate the merits of potential nominees. Real choices were made to come to the strongest candidate and consensus was built to have the party unified around the nominee. The Libertarian Party does politics differently and that different approach is exactly what Americans need right now,” he notes.

POLL DU JOUR

• 78% of U.S. adults on average have typically celebrated Memorial Day in recent years.

• 52% will celebrate the day this year.

• 32% don’t plan to connect with anyone on Memorial Day this year.

• 28% will talk to them on the phone or video chat.

• 24% will connect with loved ones in person, “as normal.”

• 17% will visit, but maintain a safe distance.

Source: A Civic Science poll of 1,640 U.S. adults conducted May 20-21, plus analysis of the organization’s past data.

