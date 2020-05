KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Kansas City, Kansas police say a teenager or young adult has been fatally shot.

Police responded to reports of a shooting early Sunday morning. The male victim was pronounced dead when police arrived at the scene.

Police estimate the victim is between 17 and 20 years old. They haven’t identified the victim yet or provided any additional information.

