White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett on Sunday said the U.S. unemployment rate could be north of 20% in May even as business activity is slowly resuming amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s going to be quite a bit higher,” Mr. Hassett said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “It could be if they fixed the thing they mischaracterized last time that you’ll end up with a number north of 20% in May.”

The April unemployment rate was 14.7% and close to 40 million Americans have filed for unemployment since the pandemic took hold and wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy.

“I think we’re very, very close to an inflection point in terms of business activity and probably about a month away in terms of employment,” Mr. Hassett said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.