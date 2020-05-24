The Democratic governor of Virginia ventured out in public to promote social distancing without wearing a mask.

Gov. Ralph Northam, who has hinted that he may soon expand public-masking orders to all state residents, went to the Virginia Beach oceanfront.

His office was asked about this and issued a statement that “the Governor has repeatedly encouraged wearing face coverings inside or when social distancing is impossible.”

To some critics that was exactly the problem.

“Do as I say, not as I do,” replied one Twitter user, showing a photo of the unmasked governor standing alongside three black beachgoers, also unmasked, at 2019-normal space.

The governor’s statement explained that he went to a Memorial Day weekend beach “not expecting to be within six feet of anyone.”

The visit, the governor’s office explained, was “to check beach enforcement and make sure they were following the rules, which they were largely.”

On Friday, Mr. Northam said a new mask ordinance is coming Tuesday and urged state residents to make sure they had masks.

“We’ll have more on that next week,” he said

