The roar of motorcycles on a mission continues. Even the coronavirus has not stopped Rolling Thunder’s “Ride for Freedom,” an annual demonstration to draw attention to veterans issues and honor prisoners of war and those missing in action. It’s just a little different this year.

For more than three decades, this charitable nonprofit has staged massive patriotic rides through the nation’s capital each Memorial Day, drawing as many as a half-million motorcycles. The group now has opted for a grassroots approach that emphasizes local and regional rides rather than a single blockbuster event.

“Our mission is never going away. We were there in Washington for 32 years, and we’re now continuing our efforts on a nationwide level. It’s actually increased support for us. But we will not put our membership and supporters at risk because of this virus,” Artie Muller, an Army veteran who co-founded the first ride in 1988, told The Washington Times.

In a letter to the group’s 90 chapters, Mr. Muller cancelled Memorial Day plans, which included sizable rides and events in multiple states.

“We look forward to the future and will continue our memorial ‘Ride for Freedom’ nationwide demonstration in 2021. We must keep the faith. Better times are ahead,” Mr. Muller advised.

AMVETS, which had organized its own commemorative ride titled “Rolling to Remember” on D.C. streets this Memorial Day, also was forced to cancel its event because of the pandemic.

The veterans advocacy group has gone virtual, however, asking participants to select their own symbolic 22-mile route, then register the trip online.

Why 22? That is the number of veterans who take their own lives each day, according to numbers from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Meanwhile, Rolling Thunder members have stepped up to carry on their organization’s long-standing traditions.

“We have enjoyed going to Washington in the past, of course. The experience has an effect on you which you never forget. It meant a lot to me,” Jerry Blake, president of a Rolling Thunder chapter in Evansville, Indiana, told The Washington Times.

“We’re concentrating on our own local ride to make sure we pay homage to POWs, vets and the missing here in our community,” said Mr. Blake, a 30-year Army veteran.

He expects there will be some 50 similar Rolling Thunder demonstrations around the country to mark Memorial Day while heeding social distancing.

“We’ll stay with what was normally done in the past, within limits,” said Tim Centers, president of the Rolling Thunder chapter in Frankfort, Kentucky, and a 25-year Army veteran and paratrooper. “We plan a low-key event — laying a wreathe at the veterans’ memorial here, with particular recognition for Col. Charles Shelton.”

Charles Ervin Shelton was an Air Force pilot who was shot down over Laos during the Vietnam War in 1965 and was the last man to be listed as missing in action in that conflict.

“Though our circumstances changed this year, we’ll continue the mission to draw attention to issues Rolling Thunder stands for. And I personally think its not bad idea to remember all those big rides in D.C.,” Mr. Centers said.

The Rolling Thunder mission has global appeal, drawing riders from Australia, Germany, Britain, France and other countries.

“All of those people cared. They also know the U.S. military has risked a lot to help their own nations gain freedom,” Mr. Muller noted.

“There’s a global side of the Rolling Thunder mission. Americans are not the only one with service members left behind during times of war, missing in action, or veterans who need some help once they’re home,” Mr. Centers said.

