President Trump is suspending entry into the United States for non-U.S. citizens who have recently been in Brazil, a new coronavirus hot spot, the White House announced on Sunday.

“Today, the president has taken decisive action to protect our country by suspending the entry of aliens who have been in Brazil during the 14-day period before seeking admittance to the United States,” said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

She said the action “will help ensure foreign nationals who have been in Brazil do not become a source of additional infections in our country.”

She said the new restrictions don’t apply to the flow of commerce between the two countries.

Brazil now has more than 347,000 positive coronavirus cases, which is the second-highest total worldwide behind the U.S., according to a tracker from Johns Hopkins University.

National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien had suggested earlier in the day that new restrictions were likely coming.

“We hope that’ll be temporary,” Mr. O’Brien said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “We’re concerned about the people of the southern hemisphere and certainly the people of Brazil…we’ll take a look at the other countries on a country-by-country basis, for sure.”

Mr. Trump earlier had announced similar restrictions on travel for people looking to come to the U.S. from China, Iran, and the United Kingdom.

The ban does not apply to lawful permanent residents of the U.S., spouses of U.S. citizens, or other family members of U.S. citizens.

Earlier this month, Mr. Trump complimented Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has faced criticism for his handling of the outbreak in his country and dismissing the virus as little more than a cold.

“They’ve been hit hard, very hard, but you have a president that’s doing a very good job,” Mr. Trump said.

