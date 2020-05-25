In Trump she no longer trusts.

Ann Coulter went on a Twitter tear against the president, calling him, among other things a “retard,” a “moron,” and someone who can’t even pretend to be a “decent, compassionate human being.”

The occasion for the right-wing icon’s ire was Mr. Trump’s increasingly personal criticism of Jeff Sessions, his former attorney-general, and his boosting of football coach Tommy Tuberville in the Republican Senate primary for Mr. Sessions’ former seat.

“The most disloyal actual retard that has ever set foot in the Oval Office is trying to lose AND take the Senate with him. Another Roy Moore fiasco so he can blame someone else for his own mess,” Ms. Coulter wrote.

Ms. Coulter, who wrote a best-selling book with a title that implicitly compares Mr. Trump to God (“In Trump We Trust“), said Mr. Tuberville is a political neophyte who would give the Democrats a chance to win a Senate seat in one of the most conservative seats in the union, as happened in 2018 when Republicans picked Roy Moore.

“The media is salivating over the former football coach, Tommy Tuberville (choice of the most disloyal human God ever created, DJT) … I can’t wait to see what the media have in store for the former football coach, Tuberville. This is going to be another Roy Moore catastrophe – also engineered by Trump,” Ms. Coulter wrote over two tweets.

The longtime commentator sarcastically congratulated Mr. Trump in Trumpian all-capital letters: Great work in the last Alabama Senate race, Mr. President.

“Keep it up and we’ll have zero Republican senators. The next Republican president will be elected in the year 4820,” she wrote.

Ms. Coulter once suggested that, as long as Mr. Trump kept up his promises on immigration, he could personally perform abortions in the White House and she’d still support him.

But he has betrayed those issues that won him her support in 2016.

“Trump didn’t build the wall and never had any intention of doing so. The ONE PERSON in the Trump administration who did anything about immigration was Jeff Sessions. And this lout attacks him,” she wrote.

She concluded: “I will never apologize for supporting the issues that candidate Trump advocated, but I am deeply sorry for thinking that this shallow and broken man would show even some remote fealty to the promises that got him elected.”

There was no immediate response on Twitter from Mr. Trump on Sunday or Monday, nor from any of his obvious online surrogates such as sons Donald or Eric.

