BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A Bismarck woman is in custody after police say she led three law enforcement agencies on a chase through two counties.

Officers stopped the woman’s car about 5 p.m. Saturday in Bismarck because it was suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier, according to authorities.

Officers say that when they got two males out of the vehicle, the woman slid into the driver’s seat and took off with two female passengers, one who got out of the car at some point.

Burleigh County sheriff’s deputies joined the chase into McLean County where additional deputies were in pursuit. The car crashed into a utility pole and started on fire.

The driver and remaining passenger were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. T

he Bismarck Tribune says the 35-year-old driver was arrested on possible charges of fleeing, motor vehicle theft, reckless endangerment and felony restraint.

