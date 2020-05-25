President Trump defended his golf outing over Memorial Day weekend, slamming the media Monday for making it sound like it was a “mortal sin.”

Mr. Trump spent time at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia on Saturday, which was his first time playing golf in about 75 days, according to NBC’s count. The move comes as the White House is encouraging states to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several outlets were critical of the president’s decision to be out golfing, with The Guardian printing a headline reading, “Trump tees up controversy as he plays golf in a pandemic,” and The Washington Post also saying, “On weekend dedicated to was dead, Trump tweets insults, promotes baseless claims and plays golf.”

“I knew this would happen! What they don’t say is that it was my first golf in almost 3 months and, if I waited 3 years, they would do their usual ‘hit’ pieces anyway. They are sick with hatred and dishonesty. They are truly deranged!” the president tweeted.

He also added, “They don’t mention Sleepy Joe’s poor work ethic, or all of the time Obama spent on the golf course, often flying to Hawaii in a big, fully loaded 747, to play. What did that do to the so-called Carbon Footprint? He also played moments after the brutal killing by ISIS of a wonderful young man. Totally inappropriate — and it was me who shattered 100% of the ISIS Caliphate. I was left a MESS!”

