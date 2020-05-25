President Trump placed the ceremonial wreath at Arlington National Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Memorial Day to honor the lives lost in defense of the nation.

The president, though, did not deliver a speech or make any public remarks. He arrived at Arlington National Cemetery as gunfire was booming in a military salute.

First lady Melania Trump attended the ceremony along with Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence. Several members of the president’s Cabinet were also present, including Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Arlington National Cemetery has been closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The president is also scheduled to appear at the Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, despite the city remaining under a stay-at-home order. The mayor said the president should not come since nonessential travel is discouraged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some demonstrators were also out on Sunday to protest the visit.

Mr. Trump took to Twitter earlier on Monday, wishing everyone a “HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY!”

The president also tweeted a photo of him and the first lady with the quote, “We can never replace them. We can never repay them. But we can always remember.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.