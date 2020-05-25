President Trump placed the ceremonial wreath at Arlington National Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Memorial Day to honor the lives lost in defense of the nation and then shortly after traveled to Baltimore’s Fort McHenry where the U.S. national anthem was inspired.

The president, though, did not deliver a speech or make any public remarks. He arrived at Arlington National Cemetery as gunfire was booming in a military salute.

First lady Melania Trump attended the ceremony along with Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence. Several members of the president’s Cabinet were also present, including Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Arlington National Cemetery has been closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Robert Wilkie, secretary of Veterans Affairs, told Fox News that families have been allowed to enter cemeteries and attend burials during the pandemic.

“We will return our cemeteries to full use very shortly, and it is a tragedy in once sense that we haven’t been allowed to bring masses of the American people into our cemeteries, but as long as our families are allowed to go, that’s the most important part of what we do,” he said.

The president, meanwhile, also appeared at Baltimore’s Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine, despite the city remaining under a stay-at-home order. Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said Mr. Trump should not come since nonessential travel is discouraged during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also noted the expense it would cost Baltimore for the president’s visit.

Some demonstrators were also out over the weekend, driving their cars with signs saying Mr. Trump shouldn’t visit in protest.

But the president went ahead with the trip, appearing at the monument that inspired Francis Scott Key to write “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the national anthem.

Mr. Trump detailed stories of veterans, who fearlessly defended the country and the sacrifice of many American families.

“God bless the memory of the fallen,” the president said, which was welcomed with applause from the audience.

“We come together to salute the flag they gave their lives to so boldly and brilliantly defend,” the president said during his speech at Fort McHenry. “This majestic flag will proudly fly forever.”

The lives lost from the coronavirus pandemic were also mentioned, as flags have been flying at half-staff over the weekend in their honor.

Mr. Trump said the nation will defeat the virus, noting nearly 100,000 Americans have died due to the pandemic.

“In America, we are the captains of our faith. No obstacle … is a match for the sheer determination of the American people,” he said.

Mr. Trump took to Twitter earlier on Monday, wishing everyone a “HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY!”

The president also tweeted a photo of him and the first lady with the quote, “We can never replace them. We can never repay them. But we can always remember.”

