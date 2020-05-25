President Trump is no longer taking hydroxychloroquine.

The president revealed in an interview with Sinclair Broadcasting that he had “just finished” a two-week regimen combining the antimalarial drug with zinc.

“Finished, just finished,” he said in an interview that aired Sunday. “And by the way, I’m still here.”

The last phrase was a jab at the liberal-leaning outlets that have criticized him for boosting the drug as a “game changer” on the coronavirus fight after some early anecdotal successes and for taking it himself.

Some more-recent studies have doubted the drug’s effectiveness against COVID-19 and noted the risks, though the latter haven’t caused the drug to be withdrawn during decades of use as lupus treatment and as a government-recommended prophylactic for Americans going to malaria-infested regions abroad.

In the Sinclair interview, Mr. Trump continued to defend his actions on hydroxychloroquine and stated his motive in taking it.

“I believe in it enough that I took a program because I had two people in the White House that tested positive,” he said. “I figured maybe it’s a good thing to take a program.”

