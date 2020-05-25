GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) - Police have identified a former employee of an upstate South Carolina college as a “person of interest” in illicit videos that showed female athletes in changing clothes in locker rooms.

The Gaffney Police Department haven’t charged the man, but noted in a news release last week that the former Limestone College employee had been accused of similar behavior at Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia.

The man had not been charged as of Thursday.

The man worked as Limestone’s director of intramural sports and summer conferences beginning in 2012. The 2,100-student private college said in a statement that it fired the man after Limestone officials learned of the allegations made against him at Alderson Broaddus.

Gaffney police last year began investigating how videos of five different visiting soccer teams began circulating on pornography sites. A police report said the videos were filmed between September 2012 and October 2013. The videos were later removed from the sites.

All of the women were recorded without their knowledge, according to the police report, and can be seen showering and changing clothes. The videos appear to have been recorded from a sink in the male locker room, the police report said.

Videos filmed with hidden cameras in dorms and female locker rooms were discovered in 2014 at Alderson Broaddus. Gaffney Police Chief Chris Skinner said the man admitted to recording the videos. No charged were filed in West Virginia, but the man and the school were sued.

