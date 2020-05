CROSS LANES, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities say an 80-year-old West Virginia man was shot to death by a family member Sunday evening.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets Sunday that the suspect, a male relative of the elderly man, was detained after the shooting in Cross Lanes.

No other information on the suspect or victim was immediately released.

