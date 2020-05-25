ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - Police have one woman in custody and expect to make more arrests after a brawl that left two people hospitalized with stab wounds.

The Rochester Police Department says a crowd of mainly women and teenage girls got embroiled in fights along Weyl Street on Sunday afternoon. Bystander video given to WHEC-TV shows over a dozen people gathered and sometimes scrapping with each other as police intervene.

Police say officers used pepper spray after people ignored orders to break it up.

A 19-year-old woman has been arrested on assault and rioting charges and is awaiting arraignment. Police are trying to identify a second woman they believe may have been involved in the fight, and the department says it expects more arrests.

The two people who were hospitalized are expected to survive.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.