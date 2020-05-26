NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - Two brothers have been arrested following a disturbance involving a large group of people at an apartment complex parking lot, multiple gunshots, and a machete, police in New Hampshire said.

Police in Nashua said they arrested Julio Santiago-Hernandez, 37, on Sunday, accusing him of shooting a gun 13 times near an occupied vehicle and in the parking lot. No one was hurt.

Police also accused his brother, Adam Santiago-Hernandez, 34, of brandishing a machete, threatening someone inside a vehicle, and damaging it.

Julio Santiago-Hernandez was charged with several offenses, including attempt to commit first-degree assault with a firearm. Adam Santiago-Hernandez was charged with being a convicted felon, criminal threatening, and other charges.

Both have been jailed and faced court hearings Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately known if they had lawyers who could speak on their behalf.

