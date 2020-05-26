GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) - A toddler died a day after a Memorial Day weekend crash in central Pennsylvania that killed his mother and grandmother, authorities said.

Adams County Coroner Patricia Felix said Tuesday that 1-year-old Hudson Dutterer died Sunday night at Penn Sate Hershey Medical Center.

State police said the three were in a car heading north when it was hit by a westbound truck at an intersection in Union Township just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said 68-year-old Carole Dutterer and Carly Dutterer were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The York Daily Record reports that a GoFundMe page set up to help with memorials for the family says Carole Dutterer was a retired teacher and coach from Littlestown High School, her daughter was “a devoted friend to many” and her son was “the brightest happiest little boy.”

