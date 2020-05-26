President Trump on Tuesday continued to attack sweeping plans in some states to let voters cast their ballot via mail, saying it invites mischief.

“You’re asking for fraud,” Mr. Trump said at a White House event on insulin costs.

As many Americans remain hunkered down to the coronavirus, many states are giving voters the option to vote by mail so they don’t risk infection.

Mr. Trump and his GOP allies are contesting the moves, especially California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to provide mail-in ballots across the state for the general election.

The president said the ballots will be stolen from mailboxes and that rogue actors will print out fraudulent ballots.

“They harvest, you know what harvesting is,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump’s foes say he is effectively arguing that if it is easier for people to vote, he will lose.

But Mr. Trump says it has to do with “fairness and honesty.”

“You have a rigged system,” he said. “That’s what would happen.”

He said a limited amount of absentee voting is OK, citing his vote-by-mail in Florida elections while ensconced in Washington.

“I live in that very beautiful house over there that’s painted white,” he said.

“People love to go out to vote,” he added, “and we want to keep it that way.”

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.