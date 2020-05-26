LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police are investigating after a woman allegedly fatally shot her husband after he was choking their teenage daughter.

Officers responded to a home near Tropicana Avenue and Spencer Street on Monday night about a shooting.

They discovered a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say it appears the victim had been fighting with the daughter and then put her in a chokehold. The teen’s mother separated them. The parents then went into a bedroom and a gun was fired.

Police have determined the mother, also in her 40s, shot the father.

It was not immediately known Tuesday if the woman had been arrested.

