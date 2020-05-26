Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she’s not apologizing for her state’s tough stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic and said pictures of armed protesters in the state represent a small slice of the population.

“I’m never going to apologize for the fact that because there was a vacuum of leadership at the federal level, we had to take action to save people here in Michigan,” Ms. Whitmer said in an interview for “Axios on HBO” that was published this week.

Ms. Whitmer recently extended her state’s stay-at-home order to June 12 even as some restrictions in certain parts of Michigan have been relaxed.

The strict lockdowns have prompted significant pushback from Republicans in the state, as well as protesters.

“There’s a slim part of the population that is showing up at the capital with their assault rifles and their Confederate flags and Nazi symbolism. But you know what? That’s not what you see as you get across Michigan,” she said.

She said the “vast majority” of people in the state are doing the right thing.

Ms. Whitmer dodged when asked about the prospects of potentially joining the Democratic ticket with presumptive presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden.

“I’ve told the Biden team that where I can help them, I want to,” she said. “Honestly, I’m not looking to leave Michigan. … I’m not looking to leave, and I think that’s all I can say at this point.”

