OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A homicide investigation was underway after a woman was found dead inside a burning home in southeastern Oklahoma City, police said Tuesday.

The body of 78-year-old Sara Cleveland “had significant injuries that were consistent with homicide,” and were incurred prior to the house fire, according to a news release from police Sgt. Gary Knight.

There have been no arrests, Knight said.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson said firefighters were called to the burning home just after 2:30 a.m. Friday and found Cleveland’s body in the kitchen of the home.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fulkerson said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

