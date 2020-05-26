As John Wall continues rehabbing his ruptured Achilles tendon, he’s gotten into the habit of cycling around the District. He often winds up in Ward 8, where the Washington Wizards’ practice facility is located.

Wall said he “gets a lot of love” from the residents there who see him, some of whom are surprised that an NBA star would be on his bike, out in the community. But during the coronavirus pandemic, Wall has also been troubled by what he sees — some people in line for donated meals, others who lost their jobs and “can’t afford anything” due to the economic toll of the pandemic.

“A lot of those Ward 8 parents, they are front-line workers,” Wall said. “They are working in the hospital. They are putting their life on the line for us. I feel like the most important thing for them is to make sure that their rent can be taken care of or they can have food on the table.”

Through his foundation, Wall launched the “202 Assist” program that aims to raise $300,000 in a 30-day span for rent assistance in Ward 8.

Though the pandemic led to some local and federal laws to prohibit evictions in certain circumstances, those protections were temporary and renters still owe landlords their payments. The 202 Assist program — named after the District’s area code — will work with Mayor Muriel Bowser, the D.C. Department of Housing and Community Development and other partners to pick applicants who qualify and give them money for rent relief.

Online applications for the program will be available June 1.

Speaking on a conference call Tuesday, Wall thanked Bowser, saying “a lot of this couldn’t be possible” without the mayor’s help and support. He said he considers being hands-on with his charitable work a big part of who he is.

“I’m not one of those (athletes) that think you can just give money or just say you did something for people. That doesn’t mean nothing to me,” he said. “I feel like if you have the time to be there and commit to something in your community, do that.”

In April, Wall’s foundation donated 2,300 masks and 600 meals to front-line workers in the District and in his home state of North Carolina. He’s also donated to the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation Feeding the Frontline fund and the “Pros for Heroes COVID-19 Relief Fund” started by Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman.

Wall wanted fans to know that “we haven’t forgotten about you.

“Keep fighting. Keep putting in the work you can. Stay safe,” Wall said. “If you are working (as a) front-line worker, we definitely appreciate all the hard work you’re doing. If you’re not, if you can’t get to your job, if you can’t work right now, just understand this is the reason why I wanted to do this and try to take that burden off your back to understand you can have your rent paid for and you can have somewhere to go every night.”

Wall has been sidelined from NBA action since December 2018 with a heel injury. He had season-ending surgery in January 2019, then ruptured his left Achilles tendon when he slipped and fell in his home.

On Tuesday, Wall described himself as “110% healthy,” but there are no plans for him to play if the NBA is able to restart the 2019-20 season. The earliest Wall is expected to return is the start of the following season.

Wall acknowledged he was “itching to get back out there” and said he didn’t know what to expect regarding the resumption of the season.

“I think (commissioner) Adam Silver and them, and (NBPA executive director) Michele Roberts, whatever they come up with, they’re gonna do a great job with dealing with safety first for all of us players and our families, and take care of us,” Wall said. “And if they think it’s getting back to play, they’ll do that. If not, I think they’ll stop the season and prepare for next year.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.