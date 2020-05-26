The Defense Department is easing its blanket ban on travel put in place to halt the spread of the coronavirus in favor of a plan that will take into account the number of COVID-19 cases in a particular area.

Pentagon officials on Tuesday said Defense Secretary Mark Esper signed a memo to implement a “conditions-based plan” regarding travel.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic still presents an overall risk to our servicemembers, civilians and their families, varying conditions across the country warrant this transition to a tailored approach,” said Matt Donovan, undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

In his May 22 memo, Mr. Esper said all movement will stop throughout the military unless it meets travel restrictions based on the conditions at the military post and whether travel is authorized by government officials in the state or region.

In addition to local travel restrictions, Defense Department officials also will consider factors such as medical capacity in the area and the availability of essential services, including schools and child care.

“These factors will be carefully considered before movement decisions are made,” Mr. Donovan said.

Pentagon officials will determine whether a location has been sufficiently cleared of any coronavirus cases to warrant an ease in travel restrictions.

While the coronavirus outbreak aboard the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier may have garnered the most public attention, the military has fared better than civil society. There have been three COVID-19 fatalities in the military - a New Jersey Army National Guard officer, a sailor aboard the Roosevelt and most recently, a Army reserve member from Wisconsin, officials said.

