The Chief Executive of Hong Kong on Tuesday sent a message to her constituents that they should not worry about a controversial Chinese-proposed national security law, which has caused an uproar among Hong Kong residents for fear it will infringe on their autonomy.

China has proposed a set of security laws that would launch the establishment of Chinese intelligence bases in the global financial hub and separate its legal status, a move that U.S. officials have called a “death knell” for Hong Kong’s independence.

“There is no need for us to worry,” Carrie Lam said during a news conference that sought to reduce concern about the law.

“In the last 23 years, whenever people worried about Hong Kong’s freedom of speech and freedom of expression and protest, time and again, Hong Kong has proven that we uphold and preserve those values,” she continued.

Protests broke out on Sunday over the proposed move, as police officers fired tear gas and arrested roughly 200 demonstrators. It was the first widespread demonstration the city has seen since thousands of protestors took to the streets last year to oppose an extradition law with China that was ultimately unsuccessful.

