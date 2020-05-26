Venezuela, which sits on the largest proven oil reserves in the world, is celebrating the arrival of a small flotilla of Iranian tankers bearing gasoline in violation of U.S. backed sanctions.

An oil tanker called “Fortune” was able to arrive at a Venezuelan refinery with its cargo, estimated to be about 1.5 million barrels of gasoline. The country’s refining network has been operating this year at about 10 percent of its 1.3 million barrels per day capacity, according to Reuters.

Economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. limit the types of fuel the country can receive and its sources. The New York Times says the country’s refineries are so run down that none are able to produce gasoline.

The Fortune was able to enter Venezuelan territory without any opposition.

“Iran and Venezuela have always supported each other in times of difficulty,” Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza tweeted. “Today, the first ship with gasoline arrives for our people.”

Trump Administration officials criticized the move but did not announce any potential military actions.

“Iran and Venezuela, both two outliers in the international order, are clearly violating international sanctions on both nations with this transaction,” said chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman. “It’s something that I think is a global concern as well, not just a U.S. issue.”

Gasoline production in Venezuela has hit bottom in the last two decades. Mismanagement by the socialist government officials along with corruption amid an economic crisis is being blamed for a situation that has sparked a massive migration by those seeking to escape poverty and crime.

Venezuelan president Nicholas Maduro praised Iran’s decision when the Fortune docked in his country. On his Twitter account, he called the ship’s arrival a “sign of solidarity” between two nations that are both condemned as economic and political pariahs by the U.S.

“In times where the supremacist empire seeks to impose its rule by force, only the brotherhood of free peoples will save us. Thank you, Iran,” he wrote.

Trump officials said they will be monitoring the situation in Venezuela and referred any other questions to the State Department.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.