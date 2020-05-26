New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared Monday that he won’t be swayed by protesters demanding he loosen his lockdown restrictions, despite being one of the last remaining states under strict stay-at-home orders related to the coronavirus pandemic.

During an appearance on CNN’s “New Day,” Mr. Murphy, a Democrat, stated that only data and science will be able to convince him it’s safe to reopen the state’s economy.

“I don’t begrudge their right to protest, but they don’t sway me,” he said. “The only thing that sways me are the facts and the data and the science.

“Listen, I want to open salons and gyms as much as anybody,” he continued. “but when you talk about indoors, lack of ventilation, close proximity, sedentary … I want to get them opened as much as the next guy, but we’re not there yet. I want to do it responsibly, and I don’t want to kill anybody.”

A “Reopen New Jersey” protest took place at Point Pleasant Beach on Memorial Day, featuring Democratic state Assemblyman Jamel Holley and Republican state Sen. Joe “Jersey Joe” Pennacchio, a local ABC affiliate reported.

Ian Smith and Kyle Newell, co-owners of the Atilis Gym in Bellmawr that was recently shut down by the state, were also in attendance.

Mr. Murphy mentioned the Atilis Gym on Monday when “New Day” host Alisyn Camerota asked him about the repercussions for places of worship and private businesses that reopen in defiance of state orders.

“The gym is closed,” he said. “I mean, it’s a fairly straightforward process. The overwhelming amount of folks who lead institutions of faith, who run and owns gyms or salons, they understand this. They’re champing at the bit, we get that, but they also understand the risks associated with it.”

“There will be repercussions in any case where someone willfully violates our executive orders,” he said. “There are typically going to be summonses.”

“I don’t begrudge their right to protest, but they don’t sway me,” New Jersey @GovMurphy says about protestors in the state demanding that gyms, hair salons and other businesses be allowed to reopen.https://t.co/EFSNHDBwhi pic.twitter.com/WGTSIGF0YJ — New Day (@NewDay) May 25, 2020

