PARMA, Ohio (AP) - Police officers shot and killed a man after he emerged from an Ohio home after an hours-long standoff and fired at them, police said.

Parma Heights police said they responded to a report at about 8:45 p.m. Monday that a man had pointed a gun at another man’s head. Officers in Parma went to the alleged suspect’s home and tried to contact him, but they said the 47-year-old man barricaded himself inside.

A tactical response team comprised of officers from a number of departments responded and joined Parma and Parma Heights police at the scene, and police said crisis negotiators tried to get the man to surrender.

Just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, the man came out of the front door and fired at officers, police said. Multiple officers returned fire, and the man was later found dead inside the front door, police said.

Police said tactical officers don’t wear body cameras so there is no body camera or dash camera video available. The Cuyahoga County medical examiner hasn’t yet released the man’s name pending notification of relatives.

The Ohio attorney general’s bureau of criminal investigation is investigating the shooting.

