WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A second victim in a deadly shooting in Wichita last week has died of his injuries, police said.

Jahbreel Rounds, 19, of Wichita, died in a hospital Monday from injuries he received in a shooting Thursday that also killed 21-year-old Earnest Jefferson, police said in a news release Tuesday. Both Rounds and Jefferson, who died at the scene, had been shot multiple times, police said.

Police have said the shooting at a Wichita apartment complex stemmed from a botched drug deal. Two people - Missy Barber, 20, of Wichita, and Preston Reynolds, 18, of Wichita - have been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery in the shooting deaths.

