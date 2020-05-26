Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said that, starting Friday, Virginians will be required to wear a face covering inside public places to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The Democratic governor also said that Northern Virginia, Accomack County and the city of Richmond will enter phase one of reopening by Friday.

“I am taking this step because science increasingly shows us that the virus spreads less easily when everyone is wearing face coverings,” Mr. Northam said Tuesday at a press conference.

He said face coverings will be required in any place where people can congregate, such as public transit, in businesses and government buildings.

He said exceptions will be made for people eating and drinking in restaurants, people who are unable to wear a mask because of a health condition and children under the age of 12.

Enforcing this policy will be in the hands of public health officials and won’t be handled by law enforcement officials, he said.

“I am not looking for people to get in trouble by not wearing a mask but I am looking for people to please do the right thing,” Mr. Northam said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.